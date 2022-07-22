Skip to main content

Pundit: Luis Diaz Will 'Find It Harder To Make An Impact This Season'

Luis Diaz hit the ground the running like only few could when he arrived at Liverpool from Porto back in the January transfer window, however, pundit and ex-Arsenal footballer Paul Merson believes the Colombian may find next season more difficult.

Diaz impressed whilst playing for Porto in Liga Portugal, making 125 appearances in which he scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists. His form at Porto quickly resonated to Liverpool, as he began terrorizing fullbacks both in England and Europe.

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

Thus far, Liverpool's '23' has found the net six times and provided 5 assists for the reds, in just 26 appearances. 

However, Paul Merson questions if such form will be sustainable going into the 2022/23 campaign, writing in his article for Sportskeeda, "Unlike last season, Luis Diaz is on the radar this time around

When he first joined, team talks from opposition managers wouldn't have really been about him, but now he's quickly made the left wing his own and will find it harder to make an impact this season. He's been a fantastic addition for Liverpool and should continue from where he left off last season."

Merson essentially suggesting Diaz may be the victim of his own success, as teams will start to emphasize more focus on preparing and catering to stop him as an individual.

Despite this, Liverpool have added more threats to their forward line this season, with the acquisition of record signing Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan most recently scored four goals in one half as the reds beat German side, RB Leipzig.

Despite the loss of Sadio Mane, Liverpool's forward line still packs plenty of punch in all areas. Liverpool fans will be hoping this will continue to allow Luis Diaz the space to excel, proving Merson's prediction wrong. 

