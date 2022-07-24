Pundit Names Two Players To Replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain At Liverpool

As speculation increases regarding the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool, a pundit has named two players Jurgen Klopp will rely on more should the England international be sold.

The 28-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal at Liverpool and reports this week have suggested that David Moyes and West Ham could be interested in securing his services.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted he would not be surprised to see Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Anfield and believes the players are already at the club to replace him.

“I think Jurgen Klopp will be looking for (Curtis) Jones and (Harvey) Elliott to step up and play 30-odd games next season.

“That is why I think there is an opportunity for other teams to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“It is also why Klopp has said he won’t go in for another midfielder in this window. It doesn’t look like they’ll sign a midfielder until next summer.

“The two young lads will play ahead of Oxlade-Chamberlain next season. I am sure the manager would consider that if West Ham bid for Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

A couple of weeks ago, it appeared likely that Oxlade-Chamberlain would see out the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

It's possible however that should a bid that matches Liverpool's valuation of the player arrive, the may be prepared to do business.

