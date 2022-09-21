Pundit On 'Big Boost' For Arthur Melo At Liverpool

Arthur Melo was in action again and got another hour under his belt on Tuesday in Liverpool's under 21s defeat against Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy.

The Brazilian had also played the full match in Barry Lewtas's team's victory over Leicester City on Saturday as he continues his quest to get up to speed after agreeing a season-long loan move from Juventus.

Speaking ahead of the Rochdale match, Paul Robinson told Football Insider that now Arthur has proved he is fit, it will be interesting to see how he is used by Jurgen Klopp.

“It shows that he can play a full game, which is a tick in the box. His game time for the first team has been very limited.

“It will be interesting to see where the manager sees him fitting in over the next 9 months. They have had injury problems and players out of form but even then Arthur has not been given a real opportunity.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

“It is a big boost for the player to get through 90 minutes. It sends out a good message. He has to just wait for his opportunity and when it comes he needs to take it.”

LFCTR Verdict

By playing with the under 21s, Arthur has showed a real willingness to try and get fit and ready for when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

With nine games due in a busy October, it will be interesting to see how he is deployed by Klopp now he is more match ready.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |