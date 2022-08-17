Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

A former England international has been speaking about Darwin Nunez's red card during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday.

The Uruguayan was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney after a clash with Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

IMAGO / PA Images

Former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson explained to Football Insider that he doesn't think Nunez will need telling he has made a mistake and doesn't think his teammates will be too hard on him.

“It is what it is. All top players have an edge and you like to see that at times.

“That is a huge lesson for Nunez in his first game at Anfield. I don’t think you will see it repeated through the season. He has an edge and we will see that side to him. You cannot cross the line though. It was as big a lesson you can have on your home debut.

“As far as the dressing room goes, they will not be hard on him. Nunez does not need telling.

“Liverpool got away with the result last night. I think Jurgen Klopp may speak with Nunez but as I said, he won’t need telling.”

The mistake from Nunez may have cost Liverpool two valuable points so it's vital there is not a repeat occurrence further down the line.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |