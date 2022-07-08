Pundit: Roberto Firmino Will Be Offered New Deal, Now 'Up To The Player'

Joe Gomez and Mohamed Salah have now both renewed their Liverpool deals, committing their long-term future to Jurgen Klopp's reds. Many feel next on the extension hitlist is Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is adamant Liverpool will offer the forward a new deal, but is unsure if he will rush to renew or consider his options elsewhere.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Robinson said "I’m sure they will offer him a new deal. It will be up to the player as to what he wants to do."

After loosing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool have bolstered their attack with the additions of Fabio Carvalho and Record signing Darwin Nunez. As well as signings such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota over the course of the last few years.

With this in mind, the ex-shot stopper is unsure if Firmino will receive the game time he seeks, saying "When you look at the forward players at Liverpool now, he is not guaranteed game time. That front three that was viewed as unbreakable is no more. Their attack has a very different look to it.

It is a squad game more than ever now though. Firmino is a big part of that Liverpool squad so Klopp will want to keep him. If the player is happy with the amount of games he is playing, not playing week in, week out he may sign."

With Juventus already reportedly interested in making a move for 'Bobby' this window, the pundit further went onto say "But he could also get his head turned by another club. If his head is turned Liverpool have a decision to make.

Do they cash in or keep him for one more season and allow him to leave on a free?"

With only 12 months left on his Anfield deal, time is now ticking for Liverpool to make their Roberto Firmino decision.

