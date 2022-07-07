Skip to main content

Pundit: 'This Lad is a Talent' on Liverpool's New Addition Fabio Carvalho

After almost signing him in January, Liverpool were quick to make sure they reach an agreement for Fabio Carvalho to join the Reds in the summer window, ex Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks it is clear to see why.

As already mentioned Liverpool were very close to signing Carvalho with an agreement in place, but the club simply ran out of time. However in the time between, Fulham and Liverpool reached an agreement in principle for Fabio Carvalho, as reported by our own Matt Thielen.

Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson

Now speaking exclusively to Anfield Watch, former Liverpool and Fulham Midfielder Danny Murphy has been highly complimentary of the Portuguese playmaker.

On Fabio Carvalho, Murphy said "This lad is a talent. He always wants the ball and he’s a lovely technician. I don’t think Carvalho is going to be eased in. I think he’s going to feature a fair bit because this lad can play." 

The 19-year old featured 38 times for Fulham during the 2021/22 campaign, providing 11 goals and eight assists.

As well as Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool have made some good moves during the summer. Extending the deals of both Joe Gomez and Mohamed Salah alongside signing Scottish Fullback Calvin Ramsay and record-signing Darwin Nunez.

With this in mind, Danny Murphy gave his verdict on where Carvalho ranks alongside other additions, "We obviously talk about the big names because they have come for big money but we will see more of Carvalho than you think."

With pre-season training underway, its only a matter of time before Liverpool get to see Fabio Carvalho in action in a red shirt.

