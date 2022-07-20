Skip to main content

Pundit Tips Liverpool Forward To Fill Void Left By Sadio Mane

A former Scotland international believes that Liverpool already have the players at the club to cope with the departure of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese moved to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier this summer after six glorious years at Anfield where he made himself a legend.

Sadio Mane

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton backed Colombian Luis Diaz to fill the void created by Mane's departure.

I think Diaz has shown that he can. He’s so young, he hit the ground running, we all thought that he was going to sign for Liverpool and he was going to take his time to settle in but no, he was thrown straight into the mix, he started to become a regular and we saw why. He was so good.

Now he’s into his second season, he knows what it’s all about, I think he’s only going to get better. I don’t think it’s a huge problem, Mane leaving, because they’ve got people coming through that are going to take that weight."

Luis Diaz
Hutton also went on to say that one of Liverpool's new summer signings, Darwin Nunez, will need to time to settle after his big-money move from Benfica.

Nunez is new to the league, it’s going to take him time to settle in, he’s a number nine, he wants to score goals and hopefully he can do that for them. He just needs to get off to a good start.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg

There is no doubt that the loss of Mane will hurt Liverpool but with Diaz, Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, the belief inside Anfield will be that they have more than enough firepower to cope with the loss of the 30-year-old.

