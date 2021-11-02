Pundit’s Interesting Claim On Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold And Chelsea’s Reece James Comparison

Micah Richards has joined the debate as to who is the better full back out of Chelsea’s Reece James and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James scored a brace at Newcastle on Saturday to take his tally to four for the season whilst Alexander-Arnold has been in great form for a free scoring Liverpool.

Trent v Reece James Comparison

Richards was talking on the BBC Football Daily Podcast when he spoke about the qualities that both England right backs posses.

Whilst he believes there is little to choose between the two of them, he does think one has the edge as a better defender.

“If you look at Reece James, he’s got a great right foot. He can take free-kicks, corners, whatever.”

“Who’s got a better delivery than Reece James? There’s only Trent Alexander-Arnold who’s got that."

“I think Reece James potentially can be (a better defender). He’s got more of a frame, he can play a right of a three as well."

“He’s got all the qualities because he’s physically good. He reads the game well, he’s good on the ball. He can cross it and he’s an athlete. So, he’s got absolutely everything.

"So, I would say Reece James.”

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst James is is a very good player he hasn’t sustained his form over a number of seasons like Alexander-Arnold.

Trent is an elite talent and I don’t think James quite matches those levels.

