Quotes: “He Is A Father Figure” | Harvey Elliott On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp | LFC

Harvey Elliott moved to Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 for approximately £1.5 million after a rapid rise through the ranks of the London club's academy set-up and U23s.
Since joining at the age of 16, Elliott's been trailered as a future stalwart of the Reds first-team, and this season - his debut season in the Premier League - he has excelled as both a right-winger and as a central attacking midfielder.
Last term, Elliott enjoyed a successful spell at Championship side Blackburn Rovers. In 42 appearances for the club, the youngster bagged seven goals and 11 assists. He was even awarded the Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season award after his superb effort at home against Millwall FC.
Since returning from his loan spell at Blackburn, Elliott has missed 140 days of football, however, equating to 30 games due to a fracture-dislocation of the ankle sustained against Leeds in September.
But after a lengthy period out of football, he is already competing for a place in the first team again - and is in high spirits too. In a recent interview with Liverpoolfc.com, he was full of praise for manager Klopp who he said has made Anfield a haven of comfort, something which surely helped accelerate his road to recovery.
Elliott said Klopp "is [a father figure]. You see it a lot, how he is with players, his players and how he interacts with the fans.
"He's the best possible man for the job, I can say, and the best possible person to be learning off."
