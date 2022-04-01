Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Quotes: “He Is A Father Figure” | Harvey Elliott On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp | LFC

Harvey Elliott moved to Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 for approximately £1.5 million after a rapid rise through the ranks of the London club's academy set-up and U23s.

Harvey Elliott

Since joining at the age of 16, Elliott's been trailered as a future stalwart of the Reds first-team, and this season - his debut season in the Premier League - he has excelled as both a right-winger and as a central attacking midfielder.

Last term, Elliott enjoyed a successful spell at Championship side Blackburn Rovers. In 42 appearances for the club, the youngster bagged seven goals and 11 assists. He was even awarded the Blackburn Rovers Goal of the Season award after his superb effort at home against Millwall FC.

Since returning from his loan spell at Blackburn, Elliott has missed 140 days of football, however, equating to 30 games due to a fracture-dislocation of the ankle sustained against Leeds in September.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But after a lengthy period out of football, he is already competing for a place in the first team again - and is in high spirits too. In a recent interview with Liverpoolfc.com, he was full of praise for manager Klopp who he said has made Anfield a haven of comfort, something which surely helped accelerate his road to recovery. 

Elliott said Klopp "is [a father figure]. You see it a lot, how he is with players, his players and how he interacts with the fans.

"He's the best possible man for the job, I can say, and the best possible person to be learning off."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane
News

FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: Netherlands To Face Senegal With Liverpool Teammates Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane Set To Collide In Qatar

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Gareth Southgate
News

FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: England Could Face Scotland Or Wales In Qatar

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Preview | Joe Gomez In Place Of Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold Again?

By Tom Johnson19 minutes ago
World Cup
Non LFC

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Complete Group Stage Draw: England Face USA, Spain Get Germany, Portugal Play Uruguay And Argentina Against Mexico

By Damon Carr33 minutes ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Prediction | Premier League | LFC

By Brennan Grose49 minutes ago
Hayya Hayya
News

Listen: Official 2022 FIFA World Cup Song - Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Plus Lyrics

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
World Cup
Articles

Predicted FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Brazil To Face Netherlands, England To Face Switzerland & Senegal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago