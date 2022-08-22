Skip to main content

'Ready For It' - Jurgen Klopp's Message | Manchester United v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has sent Manchester United a message ahead of Liverpool's vital match against their bitter rivals. 

For Liverpool, Manchester United is one fixture a manager doesn't need much to say to get their players up for it. This match is the club's biggest regardless of what situation both teams are going into it under.

This is a match usually full of drama and action from the start, with tonight being no exception. Manchester United fans are planning for a huge protest against their owners, which could impact the scheduling of the game.

It will be Jurgen Klopp's job to have his team focused on the game solely and not what is happening surrounding the event. 

This will also apply to Erik Ten Hag and to some, even more so. The Manchester United manager has a team drained of confidence and the ongoings off the pitch may worsen their confidence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp predicts that Liverpool's rivals will be motivated for the match and that his side will have to prepare for that. The German also stated that he is 'sure' that The Reds will be ready for it. 

"We expect the highest motivated team and a really good football team on top of that, by the way. Either way, the message is to prepare the game in the best possible way.

 "In the end it's all about the boys to bring it on the pitch. In all media everywhere, everybody will remind you about the results we had last year but they will not help for next year. We know what's at stake and I'm pretty sure we'll be ready for it."

Will Liverpool face the same deflated Manchester United they have in the last couple of years or will their rivals turn up?

