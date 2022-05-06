Skip to main content

Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Outlines Important 'Advantage' They Have Over Liverpool In Battle For Champions League Glory

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has been speaking about the upcoming Champions League final against Liverpool and an important advantage he thinks his team may have.

Los Blancos secured their place in the final with a dramatic turnaround in their semi-final against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Two goals in injury time from Brazilian Rodrygo pushed the game into extra time before Karim Benzema sent Madrid to the final with a penalty during the additional 30 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois

As per AS (via Sport Witness), Courtois believes Carlo Ancelotti's team have proved they are more than capable of winning the trophy after knocking out PSG, Chelsea, and City.

“This team, this club, is capable of anything. We kept believing until the end.

“We’ve knocked out some very big teams, who have spent a lot of money to try to win the Champions League.

“The path we’ve had… We know that at home, we can do everything, and we’re looking forward to getting back to a final.

“When you reach a final, everyone has an enormous desire. Because when you win four, you want five to be a legend. When Madrid go to finals, it’s to win them."

Advantage?

The Belgian stopper also outlined where he thinks Real have an advantage over fellow finalists Liverpool.

“We are happy, we have won the league, we have time to prepare for the final, an advantage we have over Liverpool who are playing in the league and have to give everything until the end.

“It’s the only advantage we can have. We can recover injured players and hope that we can win the final.”

The Champions League final between two of Europe's biggest clubs will place in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

