Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe Saga As Liverpool Wait In The Background For PSG Superstar

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed his frustration about the transfer saga with PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, whilst Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the winger.

Kylian Mbappe's move away from the country's capital has been speculated for a few years now. With PSG failing to deliver in Europe, it will be difficult to hold Mbappe back if he wants to leave.

(Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The French superstar has been one of the best players in the world in recent years and has been heavily tipped to become a Ballon d'Or winner.

After his move from Monaco in 2018 to PSG, Kylian Mbappe has lit up the world for both club and country. Winning a World Cup on the way.

Real Madrid, who are reported as his 'dream club', have been showing their interest in Mbappe publicly. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also linked with the forward and have said to have spoken with Mbappe's agent regarding a move.

However, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has told Spanish Journalist Ramon Alverez that he isn't happy with the drag out of the whole situation.

“The state-owned clubs don’t sell their players. It’s a madness.

"Now we offer €200 million for a single player and they don't sell him. When players finish their contract, it's better.

"Since coming back to the club (in 2009), I am fighting. There are a lot of things that need to change, one way or another.

"I have spent five extraordinary years here [at PSG], I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life.

"Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that.

"I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season."