Skip to main content

'Really Not Smart' Jurgen Klopp Comments On Players Paying Attention To Social Media

Darwin Nunez recently was the subject of Social Media trolls after failing to score in his first two cameo appearances. After arriving on Merseyside for a record fee, rival fans were quick to criticize the Uruguayan following short appearances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies.

However, Darwin Nunez silenced many of his critics after scoring four times in Liverpool's friendly against RB Leipzig in Germany, as the reds won 5-0 in their third pre-season fixture.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Post their impressive win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided his thoughts on players listening to all the noise on social media.

With quotes after the match via Anfield Watch, Klopp said "This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That’s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With players encouraged to be on social media in the modern game by their public relations team, perhaps having a social media account now is almost an unavoidable part of being a professional footballer.

Liverpool have used Roberto Firmino as 'False 9' striker during their largely successful time under Jurgen Klopp, the German manager has now addressed how Darwin Nunez differs, adding "He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one."

Liverpool, Klopp and Darwin Nunez next play on Wednesday the 27th July, when they take on RB Salzburg in another pre-season test.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Anfield Road stand
News

300-Tonne Roof Truss Lifted Into Place in Major Progress of Anfield Road Redevelopment

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Mo I’m Not Sure if It’s a Clause in His New Contract to Be Generous as Hell, but He Gave Darwin the Penalty!’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Great Finish, Great Speed and the Body He Always Puts In’ - Joel Matip on Darwin Nunez’s First Goals for Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Sensational Nunez Bags Four

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1013306978h
Articles

Match Report: Liverpool Vs RB Leipzig - Pre-Season Friendly

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Nunez Scores Four

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'That's Of Course The Perfect Night For Him' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Darwin Nunez Scoring Four Goals

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Liverpool Named 31-Man Squad for Pre-season Training Camp

By Matty Orme3 hours ago