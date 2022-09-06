'Reason He Was Dropped' - Pundit On Why Andy Robertson Was Left Out Of Liverpool Draw With Everton

Andy Robertson was left out of Liverpool's starting XI for the Merseyside derby at the weekend and was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas. A former England international has been discussing the possible reasons why.

The match ended goalless and the 28-year-old came on as a substitute for the Greek international in the 59th minute.

Former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been talking to Football Insider about why Robertson did not start the match against the Toffees.

“There is going to be fixture congestion. I think that was the main reason he was dropped.

“You could say though, what game is bigger than the Merseyside derby? You can look at it both ways because as a player you want to play in those games. The Merseyside derby is one of the biggest games you can play in.

“He also may have not been 100 per cent fit for the game. Liverpool have had such an indifferent start. A couple of new faces were needed in the team.

“They are craving results at the moment. Nobody in that Liverpool side is undroppable.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt Robertson has not been at his best this season but with the volume of games coming up, the decision to start Tsimikas was probably a rotational one and nothing more.

If Jurgen Klopp was to pick a team to play a final tomorrow, it is almost certain he would still opt for Robertson.

