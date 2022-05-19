'Reece James Is Better' - Former Liverpool Full Back Claims Chelsea Man Is Superior To Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool and Chelsea full back Glen Johnson has compared Blues right back Reece James with current Red Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview.

Speaking to Lord Ping, ex England international Johnson claimed that whilst it's a difficult choice and both have different qualities, the Chelsea man just has the edge on the Liverpool playmaker.

“It's tough because I think they're both fantastic.

“I think Trent is just about better on the ball and certainly has got a better delivery, but to be fair to Reece that sounds harsh because he's fantastic as well.

“I'd say Trent is better going forward and Reece James is better defensively, but all round, I'd have to say Reece James is better.”

Author Verdict

There is no doubt that both players are very talented but Alexander-Arnold's tally of 19 assists in all competitions this season is eleven more than his England teammate and in my view sets him apart in terms of his creative abilities.

The feeling that Alexander-Arnold is weak defensively is also nothing but a myth as has been proved over recent weeks on the back of some terrific performances.

Trent get my vote and by some considerable distance. Sorry Glen!

