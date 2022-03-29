Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

A journalist close to the club has given his opinion on how FSG may look to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of his contract in 2024.

Whilst Reds fans are keen to see Klopp extend his current deal, owners FSG will need a plan in place for when the moment comes that the brilliant German departs.

IMAGO / Colorsport

James Pearce of The Athletic was speaking on The Red Agenda podcast (via Empire Of The Kop) when he suggested that Liverpool may opt to promote from within similar to how they did with Julian Ward replacing Michael Edwards.

“The flip side of that is that FSG would say, despite Klopp being this huge personality who just impacts across the whole club, they’d like to think they’ve got a structure in place that could withstand the exit of a key man like him.

“In the same way they think they can kick on without Michael Edwards on the basis that Julian Ward has been groomed as his successor.

“You think maybe they’ll go down a similar path with Pep Lijnders because going for Lijnders would ensure that there would be a lot of continuity and we’ve seen before that continuity is something the owners like.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pearce admitted that two years is a long time in football however and whether Steven Gerrard emerges as a candidate may depend on how he fares at Aston Villa.

“In football so much can change in a couple of years in terms of the rise and fall of certain coaches and whose stock is so high in one minute can not even be in contention the next.

“People will question would Gerrard have enough experience come that time.

“Well let’s wait and see what he does with Aston Villa in the next two years, because a lot can happen in that point.

“If he’s got Aston Villa playing in Europe in two years’ time and they’re a top eight Premier League team then you’d have to say what more would you expect him to do at Aston Villa to prove that he was ready to take the next step.”

IMAGO / PA Images

One thing that remains certain is it will be a very difficult proposition to take over from Klopp based on the success he has had and as a result Liverpool fans will be united in their hope that he decides to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok