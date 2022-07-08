Report: Bolton Wanderers Manager Speaks Highly of Liverpool Loanee Conor Bradley

After making four appearances for Liverpool last season including a Champions League cameo, 18-year old Conor Bradley has made a season-long loan switch to Bolton Wanderers, seeking first team minutes. The right-back has already made a good impression on manager Ian Evatt.

An article from The Bolton News captures just how impressed the Wanderers manager has been with Liverpool's Northern Irish youngster since his arrival.

IMAGO / PA Images

Evatt was full of praise for both Liverpool and Bradley, firstly saying "I must say that Liverpool and the grounding that they give their players is excellent."

Then going on to add "All the due diligence we do on Conor and his character – I mean, you don’t get into Jurgen’s first team and you don’t play international football at 18-year-old unless you’ve got a really strong and good character."

The Bolton boss also touched on some early first impressions, saying "Everything I have seen from him is exactly that, so we had done a lot of homework on him and it is proving right.

He was our first choice in January, we just couldn’t get him and we didn’t get a bad second one with Marlon (Fossey), but I think we’re seeing glimpses of what he can do for this football club".

Already showing glimpses of quality during the early stages of his loan spell, Conor Bradley continues Liverpool's trend of possessing excellent young full-backs.

