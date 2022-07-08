Skip to main content

Report: Bolton Wanderers Manager Speaks Highly of Liverpool Loanee Conor Bradley

After making four appearances for Liverpool last season including a Champions League cameo, 18-year old Conor Bradley has made a season-long loan switch to Bolton Wanderers, seeking first team minutes. The right-back has already made a good impression on manager Ian Evatt.

An article from The Bolton News captures just how impressed the Wanderers manager has been with Liverpool's Northern Irish youngster since his arrival.

Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas

Evatt was full of praise for both Liverpool and Bradley, firstly saying "I must say that Liverpool and the grounding that they give their players is excellent." 

Then going on to add "All the due diligence we do on Conor and his character – I mean, you don’t get into Jurgen’s first team and you don’t play international football at 18-year-old unless you’ve got a really strong and good character."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bolton boss also touched on some early first impressions, saying "Everything I have seen from him is exactly that, so we had done a lot of homework on him and it is proving right.

He was our first choice in January, we just couldn’t get him and we didn’t get a bad second one with Marlon (Fossey), but I think we’re seeing glimpses of what he can do for this football club".

Already showing glimpses of quality during the early stages of his loan spell, Conor Bradley continues Liverpool's trend of possessing excellent young full-backs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Joe Gomez
Quotes

'I'm Surprised That He Hasn't Waited Another Year' - Former Liverpool Player On Joe Gomez Contract Extension

By Rowan Lee16 minutes ago
Rafa Benitez
Quotes

Former Liverpool Boss Rafa Benitez Names The Two Signings Who 'Changed' Steven Gerrard's Game

By Rowan Lee51 minutes ago
Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Set Sights On Liverpool-Linked Marco Asensio

By Sam Patterson1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Leighton Clarkson
Transfers

Numerous Liverpool Youngsters In Line For Loan Moves Before Window Closes

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Joe Gomez Patson Daka
Articles

'Best English CB By A Mile' - Twitter Reacts To News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Liverpool Set To Swoop For Juventus Duo

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago
Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session
News

'It Was His Obsession' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Pep Lijnders Book

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago