Report: FSG 'Won’t' Spend More After Expensive Darwin Nunez Transfer

Liverpool’s pursuit of a midfielder is going right down to the wire, as the transfer window ends at 11pm BST on Thursday 1st September.

Despite the numerous links to players such as Frenkie De Jong, Nico Barella and Ruben Neves and the words of Jurgen Klopp stating the club need a midfielder, it’s seemingly becoming more unlikely anything will happen.

The Reds have been reported to have an agreement with Jude Bellingham for next year, but with an injury crisis and concerns in midfield, the next three days could be vital for this season.

According to David Ornstein on the Athletic podcast, Liverpool and FSG ‘probably' aren’t bringing anyone else in, due to the amount the club paid for Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

"Calls I’ve made around this have suggested that Liverpool will probably not bring somebody in unless there’s an exceptional opportunity which is very good value for money.

“They’ve spent heavily on Darwin Núñez (£65m) and it sounds like the ownership (FSG) would prefer to not dip into the market.”

Author Verdict

If John Henry and FSG think they can get away without addressing the midfield situation this summer, then they have another thing coming.

Won’t be able to make excuses this time. Let’s hope this doesn’t cost us yet more trophies this season.

