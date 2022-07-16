Report: Harvey Elliott on Darwin Nunez - 'He Has Everything a Liverpool Player Needs'

An unfortunate injury stunted some incredible momentum gathered by Harvey Elliott at the beginning of last season. Back this pre-season, the 19-year-old has a chip on his shoulder, looking sharp and raring to go. The boyhood Liverpool fan has now provided his thoughts on new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez signed just over a month ago now for an £85 Million fee, breaking Liverpool's record fee paid for a player. Since then, Darwin has featured twice in The Reds' pre-season tour.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to The Athletic, Harvey Elliott said about his new teammate "His movement, his physicality, his work rate, his speed — he has everything a Liverpool player needs,

We’re all excited to see what he can bring. He’s only going to make us better and bump us on. We’re like a family here and we’ll look after him"

The new number '19' also touched upon how other players in the squad are helping to make Darwin Nunez feel settled, "There’s the Spanish and the Portuguese-speaking contingent, so that helps language-wise. No one ever feels left out here. There’s a good vibe in the squad that helps new lads settle.”

With the Uruguayan already making good first impressions on Management and players, the belief in that the forward will be a Liverpool success is there in the squad.