Skip to main content

Report: Harvey Elliott on Darwin Nunez - 'He Has Everything a Liverpool Player Needs'

An unfortunate injury stunted some incredible momentum gathered by Harvey Elliott at the beginning of last season. Back this pre-season, the 19-year-old has a chip on his shoulder, looking sharp and raring to go. The boyhood Liverpool fan has now provided his thoughts on new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez signed just over a month ago now for an £85 Million fee, breaking Liverpool's record fee paid for a player. Since then, Darwin has featured twice in The Reds' pre-season tour.

Darwin Nunez

Speaking to The Athletic, Harvey Elliott said about his new teammate "His movement, his physicality, his work rate, his speed — he has everything a Liverpool player needs,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We’re all excited to see what he can bring. He’s only going to make us better and bump us on. We’re like a family here and we’ll look after him"

The new number '19' also touched upon how other players in the squad are helping to make Darwin Nunez feel settled, "There’s the Spanish and the Portuguese-speaking contingent, so that helps language-wise. No one ever feels left out here. There’s a good vibe in the squad that helps new lads settle.”

With the Uruguayan already making good first impressions on Management and players, the belief in that the forward will be a Liverpool success is there in the squad.

Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have 'Strong Chance' Of Signing Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Shanice van de Sanden
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Announce Return Of Popular Dutch Winger

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley
Quotes

'I Am Sure He Will Be A Great Player For Us This Season' - Former Liverpool Player On Conor Bradley's Loan Move To Bolton

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'I Would Have Loved To Keep Him' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Departing Reds Star

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Opinions

OPINION: Five Players That Could Step Up In 2022/23 | Fábio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and…

By Drew Alexander Ross3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Articles

Is Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the Successor of Thiago at Liverpool?

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Liverpool: Five Decisions Jurgen Klopp Still Has To Make Ahead Of Premier League Campaign

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'One of the Best Days in My Life' - Ibrahima Konate Reflects on Parade

By Matty Orme3 hours ago