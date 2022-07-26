Report: Jurgen's Klopp Contract Extension Almost Impossible Due To Mikel Arteta's Plan

Pep Lijnders upcoming book 'Pep Lijnders Intensity-Insider Liverpool FC' has revealed a lot of insight into the finer details of Liverpool's Management team, despite it even being out yet! The recent revelation is possibly the most surprising yet.

As per reported by Express, Former Manchester City and current Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta wanted to take an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's management team away from Anfield.

When Jurgen Klopp signed his 2026 contract extension, the commitment of both Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz was vital in order for him to put pen to paper.

Express has now reported the extension of Klopp may not have been possible if Mike Arteta would have gotten his wish three years ago, saying "Arteta attempted to lure Lijnders away from Anfield while looking for an assistant at Arsenal after succeeding Unai Emery. The Reds coach, who worked closely with Arteta on their Pro Licence course, has revealed the incredible story as part of his upcoming book.

Lijnders then wrote in his upcoming book via Express, "When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as manager, he asked Pep Lijnders to be his assistant. Mikel Arteta had asked me to be his assistant manager when he was preparing for his new step into management. We were together years earlier on the Pro Licence course. His request came out of nothing

Imagine the assistant of Pep Guardiola and the assistant of Jurgen Klopp together at Arsenal. What a crazy thought. Mikel had said he felt 'there was just a difference playing Liverpool before and after you came in.' This was the biggest compliment I ever got from somebody, I think, but I politely said no to him.

A few months later, we won the title for the first time in 30 years."

Many who follow Liverpool closely will be aware of how Crucial Lijnders is to both Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, but for those who don't know, his book will provide the insight needed to understand his importance.

