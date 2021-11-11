Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk 'Doesn't Want To Say Anything' About Everton's Jordan Pickford Tackle

It's now over a year since Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk suffered a knee injury at Goodison Park after a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. According to a report the Dutchman still 'doesn't want to say anything' about the tackle that ended his season.

Van Dijk and Liverpool looked to be in imperious form and were leading 1-0 in the Merseyside derby when Pickford came flying out of his goal taking out the central defender.

Despite van Dijk managing to limp off, he was diagnosed with a serious knee injury shortly after which meant he would not return until the start of this season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Van Dijk 'Doesn't Want To Say Anything' About Season Ending Injury

As reported by Sport Witness, Dutch publication De Telegraaf claims the 30 year old doesn't want to discuss the tackle.

'He’s more than happy to sit down and discuss all things football, but he ‘doesn’t want to say anything’ about the Everton goalkeeper and the tackle that ruined his and Liverpool’s season.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Van Dijk 'Not Afraid' To Go Into A Duel'

Van Dijk himself spoke a little in terms of his current mindset saying that whilst he still thinks about his injury he is not playing with fear when it comes to competing for the ball on the pitch.

“My injury was caused by a kick.”

“It wasn’t a moment when nobody was around. Actually, that made it a bit easier mentally to go all the way."

“Sometimes it is at the back of your mind, but it is not something that really concerns me. It’s certainly not like I’m afraid to go into a duel.”

It's great to see van Dijk back in a red shirt and there is no doubt that the team is much better because of his presence.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook