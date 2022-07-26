Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Diogo Jota Injury Status

Two weeks have almost passed now since Liverpool confirmed Diogo Jota had undergone scans after the reoccurrence of his hamstring problem, effectively going on to side-line the Portuguese forward.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Jurgen Klopp touched upon the Liverpool squad's current injury situation, "This afternoon is an important session as well; in this moment I don’t know who can take part in it. We need to have a look and we will play the game. It’s pre-season so we have to get through it and then we have to deal with it"

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp then went on to add regarding Diogo Jota, "Obviously Diogo [Jota] is not here, that’s clear". With Jota not even with the squad at the moment, it appears he is still some way of getting himself back on the pitch.

With Liverpool's number '20' most likely side-lined for the start of the season, Record signing Darwin Nunez now has the opportunity to take on Roberto Firmino to see who will start as striker on Premier League opening weekend.

There is no doubt that Diogo Jota will be universally missed during his time on the sidelines, after two impressive seasons, where he has continued to improve.

Since joining Liverpool from Wolves back in 2020 for a reported £41 million, the Portuguese international has made 85 appearances, scoring 34 times and also providing nine assists. Doing so whilst playing in all three positions across the frontline, proving a valuable asset to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

