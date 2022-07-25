Report: Pep Lijnders Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Words of Wisdom Post Liverpool Curtain Closer

Liverpool took it right to the wire once again last season, being edged by fellow silverware addicts Manchester City. The final day was a rollercoaster for both sets of fans, with the title hanging in the balance it was the culmination of both teams' Premier League campaigns.

Sadly for Liverpool fans, the reds weren't able to secure the English top division's crown, despite winning their own game on the final day.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has now revealed what Jurgen Klopp said to him after the final day, "Serialised from 'Pep Lijnders' 'Intensity: Inside Liverpool FC - Our Identity', published by Reach Sport, on sale August 4 from liverpoolfc.com/store and reachsportshop.com" via Liverpool Echo.

Opening up about his conversation with Klopp, Lijnders said...

The other good thing was the words of Jürgen directly after the game: “What I learned about life is if you stay on track, when you keep going, you get the reward."

“Not today, the maximum reward. We would have deserved it as well. But we will get it. It’s up to us to keep going and that’s what we will do."

“Next week, next season. What I said so often, the five minutes after the game are more important than the five days leading up to the game."

The Dutchman further expanded on his feelings towards Jurgen Klopp, adding 'Jürgen couldn’t have done better when speaking to the boys, in my opinion.

The only way for a club to be successful is with pure leadership, from top to bottom. Because it’s like this: the only path to continuous improvement is to compete against yourself. I can’t praise the players enough; everything we achieve is because of their dedication.'

If Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders continue their current relationship at Liverpool, their winner's mentality will only continue to flourish, providing even more success for the red half of Merseyside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |