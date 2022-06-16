Report: Sadio Mane Exit 'A Huge Loss For Liverpool' Says Current Player As Bayern Move Edges Closer

With Sadio Mane's move to German Champions Bayern Munich edging ever closer with a verbal agreement yesterday, WSL player Izzy Christiansen says it's a huge loss for Liverpool should the deal go through.

Speaking to BBC's Football Daily Christiansen said: "It's a really really big loss for Liverpool if it all goes through which it sounds like it is going to. I think that what he's brought to this Liverpool team over the past few years has been formidable.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

"I think he's been up there with the impact that Mo Salah's had, his off the ball work is something a little bit undervalued I think. So, yes he'll be a big miss for Liverpool."

Christiansen continued on to say, "I think that Liverpool have a reputation for new signing's fitting in quite quickly so if Darwin Nunez can settle in quickly then it'll make the loss of Mane a little bit easier for the Liverpool fans."

It was reported yesterday by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano that a verbal agreement between Mane and Bayern had been agreed and that a deal is in its final stages. The Senegalese international is set to sign a three-year deal in Munich with a rumoured salary in excess of £300,000 a week.

