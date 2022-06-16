Report: Sadio Mane Exit 'A Huge Loss For Liverpool' Says Current Player As Bayern Move Edges Closer
With Sadio Mane's move to German Champions Bayern Munich edging ever closer with a verbal agreement yesterday, WSL player Izzy Christiansen says it's a huge loss for Liverpool should the deal go through.
Speaking to BBC's Football Daily Christiansen said: "It's a really really big loss for Liverpool if it all goes through which it sounds like it is going to. I think that what he's brought to this Liverpool team over the past few years has been formidable.
"I think he's been up there with the impact that Mo Salah's had, his off the ball work is something a little bit undervalued I think. So, yes he'll be a big miss for Liverpool."
Christiansen continued on to say, "I think that Liverpool have a reputation for new signing's fitting in quite quickly so if Darwin Nunez can settle in quickly then it'll make the loss of Mane a little bit easier for the Liverpool fans."
It was reported yesterday by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano that a verbal agreement between Mane and Bayern had been agreed and that a deal is in its final stages. The Senegalese international is set to sign a three-year deal in Munich with a rumoured salary in excess of £300,000 a week.
