Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane Exit 'A Huge Loss For Liverpool' Says Current Player As Bayern Move Edges Closer

With Sadio Mane's move to German Champions Bayern Munich edging ever closer with a verbal agreement yesterday, WSL player Izzy Christiansen says it's a huge loss for Liverpool should the deal go through. 

Speaking to BBC's Football Daily Christiansen said: "It's a really really big loss for Liverpool if it all goes through which it sounds like it is going to. I think that what he's brought to this Liverpool team over the past few years has been formidable.

Sadio Mane

"I think he's been up there with the impact that Mo Salah's had, his off the ball work is something a little bit undervalued I think. So, yes he'll be a big miss for Liverpool."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Christiansen continued on to say, "I think that Liverpool have a reputation for new signing's fitting in quite quickly so if Darwin Nunez can settle in quickly then it'll make the loss of Mane a little bit easier for the Liverpool fans."  

It was reported yesterday by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano that a verbal agreement between Mane and Bayern had been agreed and that a deal is in its final stages. The Senegalese international is set to sign a three-year deal in Munich with a rumoured salary in excess of £300,000 a week.  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Bellingham Bid Is 'Unlikely' This Summer Despite Liverpool Interest

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Journalist Says Sadio Mane Departure Known For Months By Liverpool

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
LFCTR LOGO
Transfers

Report: Sporting Lisbon Reject A Bid Of €45m For Rumoured Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool Make Mohamed Salah Signing The Priority This Summer

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Exclusive: Fulham And Nottingham Forest Submit Transfer Bids For Neco Williams | Liverpool Want £15m

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'A Shoot Out For First And Second, Yet Again' - Pundit On Next Season's Premier League Title Race As Liverpool & Manchester City Look To Strengthen

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'To Play Alongside These Monsters Is Going To Be Something Really Special For Me' - Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez On His New Teammates

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Door Opened For Liverpool As Long-Term Midfield Target Is Up For Sale

By Damon Carr19 hours ago