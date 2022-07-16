Skip to main content

Report: Sami Hyypia Praises Klopp, Playing For Liverpool Brings 'Big Mental Stress'

After Joining Liverpool back in October of 2015, Jurgen Klopp has prided himself and the Liverpool squad on the elite mentality they have built as a collective. Former Liverpool center-half Sami Hyypia has commented on how impressive the mentality is, as he believes playing for Liverpool bears great responsibility.

As per reported by the Liverpool Echo, Sami Hyypia is full of praise regarding the atmosphere and mentality Jurgen Klopp has achieved at Anfield, as he felt the pressure during his spell on Merseyside.

Sami Hyypia

The Finland International firstly said during a conversation with The Straits Times, "I think Jurgen Klopp has created a great atmosphere, a supporting atmosphere, but he also demands a lot from the players and physically his way of playing is very demanding.

Obviously, the players are under big mental stress as well, you get big mental stress from playing for Liverpool because for the fans only a win is satisfactory"

He further went on to add "At Liverpool, if you win it's a formality but if you lose it's a catastrophe. The players are under different pressures to other teams, so mental strength is very important."

A positive dressing room atmosphere and good squad cohesion lay the foundations for a successful team, something by the sounds of Sami Hyppia didn't quite experience to the same extent.

