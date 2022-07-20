Report: Specialist Shooting Sessions Can Be Catalyst For Liverpool's Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott looked on the verge of making a midfield spot his own during the start of the 2021/22 campaign, showcasing impressive performances taken many supporters by surprise, displaying playmaking ability beyond his age.

Unfortunately, a devastating ankle injury halted his momentum, side-lining him for the majority of the season. Now fit and healthy, Harvey Elliott is returning to the Liverpool squad with a chip on his shoulder, partaking in specialist shooting sessions as he looks to add more goals to his game upon return.

In a report by Sky Sports, Individual Striker Coach and Manager of Billericay Town Women's Scott Chickelday spoke on what it's like coaching Liverpool's youngster and what he will improve on next campaign.

First telling Sky Sports "Elliott also used the summer in the hope of gaining a head start. "He wanted to get some work in before Liverpool went away. We worked on repetition with his finishing. He has a really good shot on him now and I hope this will be a real breakthrough season."

Elliott and Chickelday have worked with each other in the past, meeting when the new number '19' was just nine years old, whilst Chickelday coached him at QPR for two years.

The shooting coach also went on to add "Harvey has got a bit of a wrap shot so we work a lot on that. With Ollie, we work on a lace shot. It is all different types of shots. At the level that they are at, we have to make sure the contact is clean and away from the goalkeeper if possible."

After starting Liverpool's pre-season in good fashion, looking quick and sharp, Harvey Elliott has already provided an assist to captain Jordan Henderson in Liverpool's friendly against Crystal Palace, of which they won 2-0.

With the 19-year-old putting in the extra work during Liverpool's offseason, he will be hoping to have a head start that can regain the momentum lost through injury last season.

