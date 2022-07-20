Skip to main content

Reporter Predicts Surprise Team To Finish Above Liverpool This Season

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan made a very controversial Premier League prediction for the upcoming season.

The journalist, 34, said, 'I think City will win the league. I've got Spurs second and as an Arsenal fan, I take no pleasure in saying that -trust me. But I know a lot of people will say that's hyperbole and just getting excited [after] just making a few signings'.

He added, 'I've got Spurs to push Liverpool all the way and if I'm really gonna be bold and back my chat and say it with all my chest, I'm going for my bold prediction Spurs to pip Liverpool to second [place]'.

Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham

Liverpool drew to Tottenham Hotspur in both league games last season. In North London, the match finished 2-2 and back on Merseyside it finished 1-1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both of the Golden Boot winners were from the two clubs, with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min sharing the accolade on the final day.

Spurs looked the real deal in the second half of the last campaign, with Antonio Conte finally managing to put his stamp upon the team.

Antonio Conte

Daniel Levy has already brought in numerous additions, such as Djed Spence, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. This has encouraged people, especially in the media, to get back Spurs to do well in the coming year.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolTottenham HotspurManchester City

Mario Vuskovic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Send Scouts To Germany To Watch Player Considered A 'Jewel'

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Pundit Tips Liverpool Forward To Fill Void Left By Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Glen Johnson
Quotes

'Liverpool Didn't Do Much Wrong Last Season' - Former Red Gives His Thoughts On Why Manchester City Finished Ahead

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
imago1013165987h (1)
Quotes

Report: Specialist Shooting Sessions Can Be Catalyst For Liverpool's Harvey Elliott

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Premier League ball
Articles

Liverpool Ticket Prices Revealed For Manchester United And Fulham Away Fixtures

By Sam Jones2 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Virgil van Dijk L of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npxO1.jpg
Quotes

Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Star He Is Very Impressed With

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
Naby Keita
Quotes

Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Discusses Facing Former Team RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Glen Johnson
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Agrees that Manchester United Aren't 'An Attractive Prospect' Anymore

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago