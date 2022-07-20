Reporter Predicts Surprise Team To Finish Above Liverpool This Season
Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan made a very controversial Premier League prediction for the upcoming season.
The journalist, 34, said, 'I think City will win the league. I've got Spurs second and as an Arsenal fan, I take no pleasure in saying that -trust me. But I know a lot of people will say that's hyperbole and just getting excited [after] just making a few signings'.
He added, 'I've got Spurs to push Liverpool all the way and if I'm really gonna be bold and back my chat and say it with all my chest, I'm going for my bold prediction Spurs to pip Liverpool to second [place]'.
Liverpool drew to Tottenham Hotspur in both league games last season. In North London, the match finished 2-2 and back on Merseyside it finished 1-1.
Both of the Golden Boot winners were from the two clubs, with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min sharing the accolade on the final day.
Spurs looked the real deal in the second half of the last campaign, with Antonio Conte finally managing to put his stamp upon the team.
Daniel Levy has already brought in numerous additions, such as Djed Spence, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. This has encouraged people, especially in the media, to get back Spurs to do well in the coming year.
