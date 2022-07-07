Skip to main content

Rhys Williams Looking To Impress Jurgen Klopp In Liverpool's Pre-Season Tour Of Asia

Rhys Williams is looking forward to Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia and is hoping he can do enough to persuade Jurgen Klopp to keep him at Anfield next season.

Rhys Williams

The 21-year-old will join his teammates for friendly matches against Manchester United in Thailand and Crystal Palace in Singapore as he sets about trying to impress his German manager.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the England under-21 international admitted the squad is looking forward to the experience ahead.

 “All the lads are looking forward to going out there; it’s not only a good experience going to play United in these countries, but also the culture side of things.

“You get to experience different things and places that we probably wouldn’t normally go if we were just off on off-season. It’s always good to go and experience these things.

Rhys Williams

“If I can impress here and then the gaffer wants me to stay, that’s a bonus. But if my game time might come somewhere else, I have to showcase what I can do on these big stages, even if it is a pre-season friendly because it’s still against massive clubs in the Premier League.”

It will be interesting to see what decision is taken with Williams. Assuming Nat Phillips moves on loan or is sold, Klopp will probably want to keep a 5th choice centre-back in case of injury issues which could mean Williams or Sepp van den Berg remain at Anfield.

