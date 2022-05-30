Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Richarlison Should Look At Himself, His Team Were Nearly Relegated' - Former Liverpool Player On Everton Striker's Social Media Posts

Former player Jose Enrique has slammed Everton striker Richarlison for his social media posts of late mocking Liverpool.

The Brazilian has taken to Twitter on a couple of occasions to poke fun at Everton's local rivals and those associated with them including Jamie Carragher.

Richarlison Roberto Firmino Fabinho

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique believes Richarlison should focus on his own football with the Toffees who narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League.

“Richarlison should look at himself. His team was nearly relegated and Everton spent even more than Liverpool in transfer fees. I believe he should look at his team and I see him and Gary Neville riling up fans.

“I know Gary Neville does it with Jamie Carragher and I know he’s a legend for Man United, but Richarlison getting involved when he didn’t have the best season in the world, he should be worrying more about himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s not clever for getting involved.”

Richarlison has always had a difficult relationship with the red half of Merseyside especially after he was sent off for a foul on Thiago Alcantara that ruled the Spanish international out for several months last season.

It does seem unnecessary, as Enrique says, for the 25-year-old to be getting involved in this type of thing. It really helps nobody and will no doubt fire up the Reds when they meet again next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Harry Kane
Articles

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part One - Harry Kane And Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr11 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Robert Lewandowski Confirms He Is Leaving Bayern Munich, As Liverpool, Barcelona And PSG Await

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It'll Be A Massive Mistake' - Former Liverpool Player On Reports Sadio Mane Could Be Heading To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Poland Manager: 'I'd Like To See Lewandowski In Liverpool' As Star Prepares To Leave Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane Replacement?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Given Time Off International Duty

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Danny Murphy Urges Liverpool To Sign West Ham And England Midfielder Declan Rice

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins PFA Fans Player Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago