'Richarlison Should Look At Himself, His Team Were Nearly Relegated' - Former Liverpool Player On Everton Striker's Social Media Posts

Former player Jose Enrique has slammed Everton striker Richarlison for his social media posts of late mocking Liverpool.

The Brazilian has taken to Twitter on a couple of occasions to poke fun at Everton's local rivals and those associated with them including Jamie Carragher.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique believes Richarlison should focus on his own football with the Toffees who narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League.

“Richarlison should look at himself. His team was nearly relegated and Everton spent even more than Liverpool in transfer fees. I believe he should look at his team and I see him and Gary Neville riling up fans.

“I know Gary Neville does it with Jamie Carragher and I know he’s a legend for Man United, but Richarlison getting involved when he didn’t have the best season in the world, he should be worrying more about himself.

“He’s not clever for getting involved.”

Richarlison has always had a difficult relationship with the red half of Merseyside especially after he was sent off for a foul on Thiago Alcantara that ruled the Spanish international out for several months last season.

It does seem unnecessary, as Enrique says, for the 25-year-old to be getting involved in this type of thing. It really helps nobody and will no doubt fire up the Reds when they meet again next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |