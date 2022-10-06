Skip to main content

'Right Time To Play Liverpool' - Ex-Arsenal Player Makes Bold Prediction

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has made a bold prediction ahead of Liverpool’s clash with the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

William Gallas played for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal during his career before retiring at Perth Glory in Australia back in 2014.

The former defender believes this weekend's game is a perfect opportunity for his old club, Arsenal, to pick up a rare Premier League win against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Liverpool - with the Reds winning just two out of their opening seven Premier League matches. They come up against an Arsenal side who are top of the league with seven wins out of eight.

Gallas believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive liabilities and the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich are partly to blame for Liverpool's struggles this season.

"I think it would be a big disappointment if Arsenal fail to beat Liverpool at the Emirates, especially after their victory against Tottenham. When you see the performances of Liverpool this season, at the weekend against Brighton, it is a great opportunity to beat them" he told Genting Casino.

"Liverpool are struggling at the moment. The performance against Brighton didn't surprise me because they look like a different team this season. There have been warning signs all season.

"They look weaker without Mane. At the back, they have been really, really poor.

"Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The problem with Liverpool is that almost every goal is coming from Alexander-Arnold's side of the pitch. He is playing far too high.

"His first job is to defend very well. How many goals have Liverpool conceded from his mistakes? Nobody talks about this when you're winning games."

