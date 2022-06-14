Skip to main content
Rio Ferdinand Accuses Liverpool Of 'Lacking Loyalty' Towards Former Red's Captain Steven Gerrard

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has accused Liverpool of "lacking loyalty" towards Steven Gerrard by allowing the Reds legend to leave the club for LA Galaxy back in 2015. 

Gerrard is gold dust in today's era after spending his entire playing career at Anfield. Making his professional Reds debut in 1998 the Whiston-born legend spent 17 years at Liverpool making a total of 504 appearances as well as lifting the clubs fifth European Cup. It's safe to say his loyalty to the club and fanbase was second to none. 

Gerrard celebrates his goal against QPR.

According to the ECHO Ferdinand blasted Liverpool for the decision to let Gerrard leave. Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel Ferdinand said: 

"He's been loyal to them, he had that obscene offer we're hearing from Chelsea. They courted him, they tried every which way they could through players and what not trying to get him and unsettle him. 

"He became unsettled, flirted with the idea a little bit, but actually, loyalty probably made him stay at Liverpool. Whatever happened, he was courted by Chelsea. 

"He decides to stay, and then he gets towards the end of his career and the club don't want to give him a new deal. 

DERBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U18 manager Steven Gerrard talks to Curtis Jones (right) during the Derby County v Liverpool U18 Premier League game at the Derby County Academy on August 11, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"There was the ability for him to stay there as a player-coach and groom him into being a coach in the system that they've got or a manager, but they chose to do something totally different and allowed him to go to LA Galaxy," Ferdinand added.  

"So when you talk about loyalty maybe if the club were being shown an element of loyalty there they might have gone, you know what, because of that loyalty he's showing us, we're going to give him a bit back at the end of his career." 

