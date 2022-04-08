Skip to main content
‘Better Than David Beckham’ Manchester United And Chelsea Legends In Awe Of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of the show in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League His performance was so good, he had Manchester United and Chelsea legends Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole in absolute awe.

Liverpool and the Champions League is one of football’s greatest love stories, no matter what team they have, no matter who they are against, the ability to perform on European’s biggest stage is second nature for the club. 

Having won the trophy just 3 years ago, Jurgen Klopp’s men are once again on course to add another big-eared cup to their collection. 

Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.

A convincing 3-1 win over Portuguese side Benfica on Tuesday night gave Liverpool a certain place into the semi-final, to face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal. 

The Reds, at times, looked back at their scintillating best, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold being key to everything good in the match. The generational talent put on a spectacle for the crowd, showing his range of passing. 

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole, spoke of their admiration of the English defender, saying he is better than their former teammate, David Beckham. 

“Look, it doesn’t need words (Alexander-Arnold's attacking strength)," Cole told BT Sport.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It’s (David) Beckham-like but I think he’s actually a better passer than Beckham, a better crosser than Beckham. That’s saying something because he was the best that I’d seen in my generation.

David Beckham

Manchester United legend Ferdinand admitted Trent is as good as you are going to see in the world.

 “Trent is as good a passer as anyone on the planet right now. When I saw one of his passes yesterday (against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz), I was screaming.

"And it’s not usually passes that do that to me. It’s out of order the way he passes the ball. It’s not only the execution, it’s the vision.”

