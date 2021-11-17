'I Would Say Luis Suarez' - Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany on His Toughest Opponent

Vincent Kompany was recently asked who the toughest opponent he ever played against was and his response was one of Liverpool's deadliest strikers.

Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany is one of the best defenders to ever play in the Premier League.

He has also played against some of the best forwards to grace the League and in a recent interview with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, the former Manchester City man has named his toughest ever opponent.

“Who is the toughest opponent you played against?” Rio Ferdinand asked.

“I would say Luis Suarez.” said Vincent Kompany.

“Because he’s unconventional in everything he does, it’s a game within the game. He’ll fall on the floor and fake an injury, by the time you’re complaining to the ref, he’s running in behind.

“He’s nicking the ball, playing it against your knees and all this. If a ball goes in behind, when you’re looking left he’s jumping right, when you look left he’s jumping right. I had my best and the worst games against him.”

