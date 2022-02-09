Skip to main content
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Inspires Harvey Elliot's Comeback For Liverpool

Harvey Elliot made his return for Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup match against Cardiff City, marking the special moment with his first-ever goal for the club. 

The Liverpool youngster got injured back in September during the Reds' 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Elliot has been missing since a dislocation fracture to his left ankle.

Hype around youngsters in England could go one of two ways, they could either live up to the hype or allow the hype to affect them and end up playing for a club way lower than expected.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup

It is important for players of his age to have the right people round him and given the right support when doing so. Harvey Elliot's injury at such an early stage in his career could've had the worst kind of impact on him mentally as well as physically. 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand saw that Harvey Elliot needed the support and put rivalries aside to show the youngster his support. Speaking on his Youtube channel FIVE, Ferdinand revealed what he messaged Liverpool's prospect. The positive impact this will have on Elliot himself is more than the footballing side itself.

"I messaged him when he got injured actually at the time. Just to say wish him well and keep your chin up and whatnot.

“I think this kid’s got a huge, huge, huge future. I mean, that’s quite stating the obvious a little bit, but I think he’s going to be one of the standout English players definitely in the years to come.”

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Inspires Harvey Elliot's Comeback For Liverpool

