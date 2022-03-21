Robert Firmino Tipped To Leave Liverpool By Former England International

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been tipped to leave the club by former England International Kevin Phillips.

The Brazilian's contract runs out in June 2023 and as it stands there are no signs that discussions are underway regarding a new deal.

Phillips told Football Insider that he believes the 30 year old who has been so pivotal to the success of the team under Jurgen Klopp will be the odd man out and is likely to be move on.

“Moving forward, I think he’ll go.

“When I look at Diaz, Mane, Salah and Jota, Firmino is the one for me that is likely to move on."

Phillips went on to say he thinks Firmino will want a new challenge even if Liverpool offer him an extension, and is convinced there will be no shortage of takers for the flamboyant Brazilian.

“Will Liverpool offer him a new deal? Will he still be there in two years time? Personally, I don’t think he will.

“I think he will want to move on and try something different. He will probably move on, if I’m being honest.

“If he was to come up for sale I think every team in the Premier League would be interested. They’d want him in their side.”

