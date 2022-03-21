Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Robert Firmino Tipped To Leave Liverpool By Former England International

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been tipped to leave the club by former England International Kevin Phillips.

The Brazilian's contract runs out in June 2023 and as it stands there are no signs that discussions are underway regarding a new deal.

Roberto Firmino

Phillips told Football Insider that he believes the 30 year old who has been so pivotal to the success of the team under Jurgen Klopp will be the odd man out and is likely to be move on.

“Moving forward, I think he’ll go.

“When I look at Diaz, Mane, Salah and Jota, Firmino is the one for me that is likely to move on."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Phillips went on to say he thinks Firmino will want a new challenge even if Liverpool offer him an extension, and is convinced there will be no shortage of takers for the flamboyant Brazilian.

“Will Liverpool offer him a new deal? Will he still be there in two years time? Personally, I don’t think he will.

“I think he will want to move on and try something different. He will probably move on, if I’m being honest.

“If he was to come up for sale I think every team in the Premier League would be interested. They’d want him in their side.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Re-Ignite Interest In Watford's Ismaila Sarr

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Bayern Munich To Battle For Erling Haaland With Both Mohamed Salah And Robert Lewandowski’s Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Ready To Agree' Huge Deal With Bayern Munich Star

By Sam Jones5 hours ago
Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Venezuela during a match for group B of the Copa America, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 June 2021
Quotes

South American Starlet Name-Drops Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk As 'Best Defender He's Ever Faced'

By Daniel Izquierdo6 hours ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target And Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' Amid Anfield Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen6 hours ago
Liverpool, West Ham
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - April 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Non LFC

Watch: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | Match Highlights | La Liga | Xavi Masterclass In El Clasico As Aubameyang Scores Twice

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago