Roberto Firmino Liverpool Contract: Pundit Tips Brazilian To Extend Deal At Club

A former player has tipped Liverpool's Brazilian forward, Roberto Firmino, to extend his deal at the club.

The 30-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract and despite indicating he wants to stay, there have been few reports suggesting discussions are taking place.

Roberto Firmino

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor said that after losing Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, it is now imperative that Liverpool retain the services of their number nine.

“I do like Firmino. He doesn’t score as many goals as he should do because he’s a very good finisher and a very good player. He was unlucky last season.

“Losing Origi, Minamino, Liverpool have to have options and they have to keep Firmino.

“Nunez isn’t going to play every game, Firmino is going to be second choice in that position but he’s someone you need around the squad.

“There are so many games to play, there are so many competitions and Liverpool take them seriously. There’s a lot of football to be played.

“His contract could be (looked at). Maybe a short extension, a year extension, I could imagine.”

This summer was Liverpool's last chance to cash in on Firmino but with three forwards having already moved on and with Diogo Jota injured, Liverpool will need to keep hold of the flamboyant Brazilian for at least another year.

