Ruud Gullit Claims Liverpool Would 'Be Great' For Erling Haaland & Makes Interesting Admission About The Hopes Manchester United Have Of Signing The Player

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has been speaking about where he sees Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland plying his trade next season.

The 21-year-old has scored another 23 goals and provided 10 assists in just 21 games across all competitions so far this campaign.

With a rumoured buy-out clause of around just £68million at the end of the season, Europe's biggest clubs are circling, and former Chelsea manager Gullit has given his opinion on the likely destination of the Norwegian.

(Photo by dpa/Sipa USA)

As reported by TEAMtalk, Guillit told Bild he thinks the prolific striker will end up in England and believes that Liverpool would be a great fit for the player.

“I see him in England but I don’t think he goes to Manchester United. City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola. But Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great.

“What Jürgen has done with this club is unbelievable. You just have to love him and he’s always hungry. That suits Haaland.

“In Spain only Real is an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling.”

Author Verdict

Erling Haaland at Liverpool is a mesmerising thought with the other attacking talent already at the club.

The package to sign the phenomenon though is likely to be huge when it takes into account wages and agents fees so it will be interesting to see whether FSG are willing to authorise a deal of this size should the player wish to come to Anfield.

