Trent Alexander-Arnold has already cemented his place in club history and he has a lot to thank for his brothers after he reveals how much they sacrificed for him to play for his beloved Liverpool.

Liverpool's squad currently has several players that are the best in their position respectively. One of those is born and bred scouser, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back came through the youth system at his hometown club and has become the best in the world within six years of being in the first team.

His development over that period has been nothing less than sensational. Every season has seen the Liverpool-born defender get better and better and still at only 23, his potential is quite scary.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has worked extremely hard to get where he has and deserves every bit of praise coming his way, however, his praise will be directed elsewhere. Onto his brothers Tyler and Marcel.

Speaking to A Players Tribune, Liverpool's creative full-back spoke of the sacrifices his brothers gave were the reason why he got into the Liverpool setup.

"So one day my mum had probably had enough of it, and she had my dad teach us how to play chess. And it was brilliant, actually, because chess requires the same competitiveness and strategy as football.

"But the feeling you get when you know you’re about to finish off your brother, and there’s absolutely nothing he can do to get out of it? Ahhh, it’s incredible. The look on his face.

"The most important thing, though, was that it was another thing we could do together. My brothers weren’t just my brothers, they were my best friends.

"As I got a bit older, and I moved up through the Liverpool Academy, Tyler and Marcel willingly sacrificed their own dreams for mine.

In the heartfelt video of Trent, he revealed how thankful he is to his brothers and how everything he achieves, they also achieve.

"I think maybe we all realised at a young age that being a professional footballer was more realistic for me. And my parents did, too. That’s a hard thing for a young lad to understand.

"Every step I took, we took. Every cap I got, we got. Every experience I had, we had. That’s how it works where I come from."

