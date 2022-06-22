Watch: Sadio Mane's Official Goodbye Message To Liverpool As He Joins Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has officially left Liverpool as of today. The Senegalese star has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. However, he did not leave without a message for the club and fans. A sad day in the world of the Liverpool fanbase, as we say goodbye to the legend that is Sadio Mane.

Signed in 2016, the winger made his debut away to Arsenal on the right-hand side, where instantly made an impact, scoring two goals. Since then, Mane has soared to the top of individual and team merits.

IMAGO / PA Images

With standout performances in both the Premier League and Champions League, playing a huge part in winning both competitions, Mane has written his name in the club's history and will go down as a Liverpool legend.

However, good things do come to an end. The player who was the first player in the Jurgen Klopp era, which allowed the Liverpool manager to build upon, has now left to play the remainder of his career for Bayern Munich.

Such a special player leaving such a special club. Although the time is over, the memories will always be there. On the day of officially leaving the club he loves dearly, Sadio Mane left a message for the club he departs, stating that he will be "Liverpool's no.1 fan forever."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |