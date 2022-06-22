Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane's Official Goodbye Message To Liverpool As He Joins Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has officially left Liverpool as of today. The Senegalese star has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. However, he did not leave without a message for the club and fans. A sad day in the world of the Liverpool fanbase, as we say goodbye to the legend that is Sadio Mane. 

Signed in 2016, the winger made his debut away to Arsenal on the right-hand side, where instantly made an impact, scoring two goals. Since then, Mane has soared to the top of individual and team merits. 

Sadio Mane

With standout performances in both the Premier League and Champions League, playing a huge part in winning both competitions, Mane has written his name in the club's history and will go down as a Liverpool legend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, good things do come to an end. The player who was the first player in the Jurgen Klopp era, which allowed the Liverpool manager to build upon, has now left to play the remainder of his career for Bayern Munich.

Such a special player leaving such a special club. Although the time is over, the memories will always be there. On the day of officially leaving the club he loves dearly, Sadio Mane left a message for the club he departs, stating that he will be "Liverpool's no.1 fan forever."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane
Transfers

Watch: Sadio Mane's 10 Greatest Liverpool Moments As Striker Departs For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Sadio Mane Completes Move To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Sam Jones2 hours ago
Liverpool V Real Madrid
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Ready To Offer Two Players In Exchange In Order To Hijack Liverpool Midfield Move

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Monaco Agree Deal Worth £15.5Million With Liverpool Over Transfer Of Takumi Minamino

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen On Nicolo Barella Transfer, Inter Milan's Asking Price Revealed - Player 'Would Like To Work For' Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Would He Have Jeopardised?' - Medical Expert On Mohamed Salah Injury Concern For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Conor Bradley Billy Gilmour Norwich
Transfers

Young Liverpool Defender Joins Bolton Wanderers On Season-Long Loan

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Don't See Any Point' - Pundit Suggests Liverpool Don't Need Midfield Reinforcements As They Target Jude Bellingham Next Year

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago