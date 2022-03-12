Skip to main content
Sadio Mane Dreams Of Kylian Mbappe Partnership At Liverpool, As News Reveals Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Breakdown

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane reveals his desire to play alongside PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. With speculation regarding Mohamed Salah’s contract talks breaking down, the Frenchman would be the ideal replacement if Salah were to leave. 

Kylian Mbappe is available on a free this summer as his contract is set to run out at PSG, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid battling it out for his signature. 

Kylian Mbappe

As the situation with the club and Mohamed Salah’s contract is becoming concerning, the Reds may have no choice but to look elsewhere and think about replacing the Egyptian. 

Reports yesterday suggested that Salah is willing to listen to other clubs this summer including French giants PSG, as they will be losing a certain world-class star. 

That world-class star is someone Liverpool winger Sadio Mane would love to play alongside at Anfield. When asked about Kylian Mbappe by French outlet L’Equipe via Marca, the Senegalese forward stated his desire for him to join the Reds in the summer. 

“Sure! It would be an exceptional partnership. He just has to come to Liverpool. I'm sure he would like it."

