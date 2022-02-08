Skip to main content
Sadio Mane Reveals The Kind Words He Had For Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah Atfer Senegal Beat Egypt In AFCON Final

Following Senegal's dramatic win in the AFCON final on Sunday, Sadio Mane immediately ran over to support his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah. 

Sadio Mane endured what is one of the most special feelings he would ever have in his footballing career after scoring the winning penalty for his country to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the opposing side, however, was Mane's club teammate Mohamed Salah, who was feeling a complete contrast to the Senegalese match-winner. The Egyptian team were distraught at losing to what was the biggest moment in the country's footballing history.

Whilst the rest of the Senegal team were celebrating their historic win, Sadio Mane being Sadio Mane had one thing in mind and that was his friend on the team of his opponents. 

Speaking with beIN SPORTS via Metro, Sadio Mane revealed what he said top the Egyptian King. 

"I told him that he remains a very great player and it's a pleasure to play for the same club.

Read More

"I have so much respect for him and he gave everything for his country. Unfortunately, he didn't win, but that doesn't mean it's over for him.

"I also told him that he still has many things to win, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They have a young team so maybe they will win it one day."

