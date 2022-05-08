Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Sends Message To His Liverpool Teammates And Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Following Liverpool's draw against Tottenham, Sadio Mane states that ‘anything is possible' as the Premier League title race leans towards Manchester City further. 

Manchester City are now three points clear of Liverpool and have overturned the goal difference after their 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United.

Despite The Reds needing their title race opponents to now lose a match instead of draw, the hopes of a quadruple is still on, even if it is slight. 

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has had an incredible year personally. At club level, he has been a part of one of the best English sides in Premier League history, and internationally he was Senegal’s hero in their successful journey at AFCON. 

The forward knows exactly what it takes to win and has had an incredible mindset his whole life to get where he is. Speaking after yesterday’s match, Mane says that Liverpool must continue to fight. 

“Every single day we give our best in training and we have to make sure we do this in the games. I think the (rivalry with Man City)makes the Premier League so special. We can see how close we have been to each other and it is amazing.

Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp

“For sure, we are praying Man City draw or lose and we will win the games because winning the Premier League is not happening every single year and we have a chance this year.

 “City have one (game) in hand but sometimes this year we were 10 points behind so we are making sure we win the games and hoping someone can at least take a point off Man City!"

Sadio Mane

Mane reveals how important it is for the players to prepare themselves if they want to continue to achieve.

“I am a fighter, I know it! I want to win, I want to go for everything, but at the end of the day if it doesn't work it is part of life to deal with. In my career, I sacrifice everything for football. I want to be 100% fit, 100% ready.

“For me, it is really important that all the boys here are preparing every single day to make sure we achieve these big things. 

"We won the Carabao Cup - the Premier League - we will see. It's one of our biggest targets. We have massive games but anything is possible.”

