'Salah Hasn't Been The Same Player Since AFCON' - Former Player On The Form Of Liverpool Striker

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has been speaking about the form of Mohamed Salah in the second half of the season post the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Egyptian had been in sensational form in the lead-up to the tournament with many claiming he was now the best player in the world.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, Enrique believes Salah had his best game for a while in the Champions League final but his form has been off since AFCON ended.

“It was Salah’s best game in terms of chances since he came back from AFCON and if he finished one of his chances, everyone would be talking about the Ballon d’Or.

“The reality is that Mo Salah hasn’t been the same player since AFCON. Before that he was the best player on the planet and everything he touched was magical."

Enrique went on to say however that he feels something hasn't been right with the 29-year-old and the contract situation will not be helping.

“Even in one on one situations, you can tell something isn’t right.

“The contract situation isn’t helping either and he says he doesn’t care about it, but he does.”

