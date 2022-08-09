Skip to main content

‘Salah Will Have Something To Say About That, So Will Kane’ - Pundit On Golden Boot Race, Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

A former Scotland international believes that the Premier League is in for a fascinating Golden Boot race after both Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland got off the mark at the weekend.

Uruguyan Nunez came on to score and help Liverpool salvage a point against Fulham before Manchester City’s Haaland scored a brace to give Pep Guardiola’s team victory at West Ham.

Darwin Nunez

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton told Football Insider that he expects Nunez to hit the ground running this season despite being new to the Premier League.

I think whenever you come from a different club or different country it takes a period of time to settle in but these are top professionals now.

This is what they’re built for and when you’re playing with quality round about you it’s going to make you better.

This is a guy who scored a barrel-load of goals last season, he knows where the net is anyway. So he’s coming in to a better team, a better squad, who are going to play to his attributes, going to find him inside the box. So in my opinion he’s only going to get better.

Hutton doesn’t believe it will be a straight shoot out between Nunez and Haaland to be top scorer however with other top players also in with a shout.

Could it be between him and Haaland for the top goal-scorer? (Mohamed) Salah will have something to say about that, so will (Harry) Kane. But it’s just mouth-watering to think about it. I think he’s (Nunez) going to really hit the next level.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

The signs when Nunez entered the pitch at Craven Cottage were extremely encouraging for Reds fans and if he can continue that form he may be battling it out with the likes of Salah, Haaland and Kane for the Golden Boot.

