    October 29, 2021
    'Sensational Guy, A Huge Heart' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Responds To Jurgen Klopp's Praise

    After the 5-0 thrashing against Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showered praise on his Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

    Whilst the 30 year old didn't score or assist at Old Trafford, he looks to be back to his best in what is being described as 'his false nine' role.

    Roberto Firmino Jurgen Klopp

    It was Firmino's turn this week to return the compliments about his boss and the impact the German has had on his career.

    Firmino On Klopp

    “Besides being an excellent coach, Klopp is a sensational guy, with a huge heart."

    “And I can say that, if I’m a better player today, it’s a lot thanks to him."

    "We’ve known each other since German football and, here at Liverpool, we’ve been together for six years." 

    Firmino On Comments He Is Selfless

    One quality the Brazilian regularly gets credit for and has been the subject of discussion since the United game is how selfless he is for the team. 

    Firmino doesn't see it like that though and believes he is given freedom in the role he plays for the team.

    "Today, I feel comfortable playing in more than one position, I have more freedom to move and also help with marking."

    “I don’t see it that way. Each one has a very well-defined role on the field, it’s a team that has been playing together for some time and we know each other very well. 

    "We play for each other for Liverpool, and that makes a difference.”

