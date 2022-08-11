'Show How Much Liverpool Means To Me' - Harvey Elliot Shares His Love For The Club After Signing New Contract

Harvey Elliot has put pen to paper and has signed a new contract with Liverpool. The youngster has revealed the love he has for the club and the fans.

Liverpool plan for the future after tying down two of the club's youngsters to long-term contracts to new deals in the last two days. Harvey Elliot reveals that the fans are a major reason to why he has signed until 2028.

Liverpool's fanbase spreads worldwide and the passion it has for the club is unmatched. Opposition feel it, managers feel it and most importantly, the players feel it.

The Anfield crowd is well-known for being a 12th man for the home side and has played huge parts in the historic matches the stadium has hosted.

For a player, whether it be one from the opposition or one for The Reds, playing in front of the Liverpool fans becomes one of the most memorable experiences of their footballing careers.

Following the news of his new contract with the club, Harvey Elliot spoke to the Liverpool website about his love for the fans and how they have impacted his view of staying with Liverpool for another six years at least.

“I’m always trying to give 110 percent and always trying to go that extra mile just to give to the fans (and) show how much Liverpool means to me and how much I care about this team."

“It’s just down to you whether you can handle it and make sure you perform under this pressure, especially at Liverpool. It’s such a big club, there's world-class players around the team so there’s no room for slacking or not performing to the best of your abilities.

That’s been my drive over the past couple of years since being here because I knew how big of a club Liverpool is but to see the fanbase all around the world… I think Asia just topped it off for me.

“No matter how far away they are from England, Liverpool is just loved all around the world. So to be able to have this fanbase, there is no better place to be and to play for… it’s just unbelievable experiences."

