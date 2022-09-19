'Similar To What Thiago Likes To Do' - Former Liverpool Player On Arthur Melo

Former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio believes new loan signing Arthur Melo is going to be an interesting addition at Anfield.

Fellow Brazilian Aurelio was speaking in his column on Liverpoolfc.com when he compared the 26-year-old's style of play to that of teammate Thiago Alcantara and believes he is in the best possible place to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"I believe Arthur Melo is an interesting addition to this Liverpool squad, and it's obviously great the Brazilian legacy at Liverpool expands. I hope he has the same success as his compatriots.

"From what I know about him, he should fit really well in Liverpool's system. He's a player that likes to constantly be in the game, touching the ball, controlling the pace of play, liking to be dynamic – similar to what Thiago likes to do in a sense.

"I read Klopp highlighted Arthur's 'potential' shortly after he signed on loan. Here in Brazil, the expectations for him were really high prior to his move to Europe. He couldn't be in a better place to fulfil his potential than at Liverpool under this manager."

Aurelio was keen to emphasise however that Arthur will need time to settle and will be reliant on those in the squad who speak Portuguese to help him.

"Of course, he'll need some time to adapt to the team and the Premier League. What I had to adjust to most was the intensity of the game. I had to learn to play more physical and think more quickly – without losing your technique, though. The pace can compromise your quality sometimes.

"His adaptation can be helped massively by the many Brazilians and Portuguese speakers in the squad.

"Your teammates are so important to the settling-in process, and Arthur can count on some great ones."

Liverpool fans may not have to wait too long to see Arthur in first-team action again as he continues to work on his fitness during the international break. That included an appearance for the under-21s in the victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

