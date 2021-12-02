Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
'Simon Mignolet Is Still Good Enough': Liverpool Coach Defends Ostracised Belgian

Author:

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has sprung to the defence of former Reds keeper Simon Mignolet after he was publicly criticised in Belgian press.

Mignolet left Anfield in 2019 after being displaced by Alisson and before that, Loris Karius.

John Achterberg pre and post-dated Mignolet, and the Dutchman praised his former colleague who has been under criticism in local press.

“Simon is just a very good goalkeeper,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“But at Liverpool, they expected everything to be perfect. Today I still see much inferior goalkeepers than Simon in the Premier League, where he certainly could and can play.

“Because of that negativity, nobody came to him, even though he wanted to play every week.

“Not one day did I ever think that Simon was not doing his job. He is so professional that he knows how to leave it behind.

“How do you do that? Keep working and go back to basics. Doing things as simply as possible. With full concentration, without taking many risks. Trying to get back into your good graces.”

