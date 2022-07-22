Skip to main content

Sir Kenny Dalglish Pay's Tribute To Former Liverpool Owner And Chairman David Moores

Liverpool's official club website sadly announced that former Chairman and Owner David Moores. 

Moores started his time as Chairman of Liverpool Football Club back in 1991 where he served for 17 years till 2007, becoming honorary life president after he sold his majority stake.

IMAGO / Allstar

IMAGO / Allstar

 Liverpool's official article added, "He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away."

Former players and legends have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the former owner, including 'King' Kenny Dalglish. The Scotsman is considered by many as the greatest ever to put on a Liverpool shirt. Dalglish made a staggering 525 appearances for the Reds, scoring 170 times and assisting 74.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sir Kenny's connection Transcends just one of a player, he is a Liverpool Icon, one of which who was deeply saddened by the passing of David Moore, sharing some touching words on his Twitter account.

Kenny Dalglish said via his Twitter account, "Marina & I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed Chairman, & he did a tremendous amount to help the Club. Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP".

Kenny's words emphasize how much of a family Liverpool Football Club truly is, stating how it had saddened both him and his wife Marina Dalglish.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
Quotes

'It’s Important For Everyone To Get In The Rhythm' - Liverpool Midfielder On Fitness Levels During Pre-season

By Rowan Lee32 minutes ago
IMG_1375.HEIC
Match Coverage

Young Liverpool Side Ease To Win Over Kidderminster Harriers

By Sam Jones41 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

'If You See My Story' - Sadio Mane On His Liverpool Departure

By Joe Dixon52 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Sadio Mane Pips Former Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah And Eduoard Mendy To African Player Of The Year

By Damon Carr53 minutes ago
4th August 2019, Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England; FA Community Shield Final football.
Opinions

OPINION: Liverpool vs. Manchester City | Should Liverpool Take The Community Shield Match Seriously?

By Drew Alexander Ross58 minutes ago
imago1013306978h
Quotes

'He's A Goalscorer' - Former Manchester City Player Praises New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Stefan Bajcetic
Articles

'A Class Act' - Liverpool Fans Excited By Stefan Bajcetic After Cameo In RB Leipzig Win

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Hesitant Over New Deal For Naby Keita Amid Contract Talk

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago