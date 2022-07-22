Sir Kenny Dalglish Pay's Tribute To Former Liverpool Owner And Chairman David Moores

Liverpool's official club website sadly announced that former Chairman and Owner David Moores.

Moores started his time as Chairman of Liverpool Football Club back in 1991 where he served for 17 years till 2007, becoming honorary life president after he sold his majority stake.

Liverpool's official article added, "He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away."

Former players and legends have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the former owner, including 'King' Kenny Dalglish. The Scotsman is considered by many as the greatest ever to put on a Liverpool shirt. Dalglish made a staggering 525 appearances for the Reds, scoring 170 times and assisting 74.

Sir Kenny's connection Transcends just one of a player, he is a Liverpool Icon, one of which who was deeply saddened by the passing of David Moore, sharing some touching words on his Twitter account.

Kenny Dalglish said via his Twitter account, "Marina & I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed Chairman, & he did a tremendous amount to help the Club. Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP".

Kenny's words emphasize how much of a family Liverpool Football Club truly is, stating how it had saddened both him and his wife Marina Dalglish.

