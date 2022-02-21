'We Have A Title Race' - Sky Sports Pundit Heaps Praise On Arch Rivals, Liverpool, As Title Race Hots Up

The title race took another twist on Saturday, as league leaders Manchester City surprisingly dropped all three points thanks to a Harry Kane masterclass at the Etihad. The lead is now at six points, with Liverpool getting a vital win earlier on in the day.

Liverpool face Leeds United on Wednesday night before their cup final on Sunday. Manchester City could find themselves going into the weekend's match against Everton with just a three-point lead, despite the title race almost being over a few weeks ago.

When the Reds lost both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to AFCON last month, many people wrote them off, some bookmakers even paying out on Manchester City being league champions. The league was almost out of sight, and the loss of key players gave little hope for onlookers.

However, they came out unscathed, with a hundred percent win record in the league and wins in both cups. Following Saturday's win and last week's victory over Inter Milan, Liverpool are now in a strong position in all four competitions.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville spoke about Liverpool's title challenge after the weekend's matches. The former Manchester United defender revealed his admiration of his rivals and admitted that the title race is on.

“Liverpool are a great side. Without Mane and Salah, for the last month, which makes it incredibly difficult for them to chase down Manchester City. We do have a title race."

